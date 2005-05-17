The NewsMarket Staffs Up

Jon Petrovich, former executive VP, international networks, for Sony Pictures Television, and before that president of Turner Broadcasting System Latin America, has joined video archive service The NewsMarket as chief media strategist.

His goal will be to boost penetration into TV newsrooms and increase strategic partnerships with media companies. His resume also includes early stints as VP and GM of KTVI St. Louis and news director at WBAL-TV Baltimore.

The NewsMarket, which provides b-roll, stock footage and video news releases to over 3,000 media clients, has also named Kathleen Goodwin VP of marketing. Goodwin has been a consultant to start-ups for the past several years and is also former group marketing director and associate publisher of PC and PC Week magazines.

