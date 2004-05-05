Newsman's Holiday: Hewitt on Hewitt

Don Hewitt, the legendary producer of 60 Minutes, will go on camera to tell his own story during a one-hour special that will air on CBS Tuesday, May 18, from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

During the program, Hewitt will be quizzed about his life and career by the 60 Minutes on-air team of Mike Wallace, Morley Safer, Ed Bradley, Steve Kroft and Lesley Stahl.

After 36 years at the helm, Hewitt will step down next month as executive producer of 60 Minutes, passing the baton to Jeff Fager, current executive producer of 60 Minutes II.



Hewitt is now in his 56th year with CBS News.

