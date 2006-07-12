Newsmags Score in Syndication

The beginning of the Independence Day holiday weekend couldn't slow down the recent ratings strength of syndicated newsmagazines, according to the national household ratings for the week ending July 2.

The top five magazines were all up over their year-ago averages. Viewership for the magazines was also buoyed by the Star Jones - Barbara Walters flap over Jones’ announcement that she was leaving The View.

Entertainment Tonight

led the way with a 4.7 average, up 12% on the year and 2% on the week. Inside Edition followed at a 3.1, up 11% on the year and even on the week. The Insider averaged a 2.6, up 4% both on the year and the week, Access Hollywood's 2.2 was up 10% on the year but off 4% on the week, while Extra averaged a 2.0, up 5% both on the year and the week.

It was a mixed bag in the talk show realm, led by Oprah falling to a season low 5.2, off 9% on the week. Dr. Phil was also down on the week, falling 4% to a 4.3. But Live with Regis and Kelly rebounded 14% from a season low last week to average a 3.3, while Maury was flat on the week at a 2.6 and Montel gained 6% on the week to a 1.9.

Of the rookie talkers, Tyra Banks’ 1.4 (even on the week) edged out Martha’s 1.3 (up 8% week-to-week).

In court, Judge Judy led the way as usual with a 4.5, even on the week. Of note, Judy’s 6.9 GAA rating was tops in the syndication world (tied with Wheel of Fortune) for a second straight week.

Judge Joe Browne and The People’s Court each gained 4% on the week, to 2.9 and 2.7, respectively. Divorce Court was off 4% to a 2.4, Judge Mathis jumped 5% to a 2.3, rookie Judge Alex was even at a 2.0 and Judge Hatchett lost 6% to a 1.7.

In game shows, Wheel of Fortune gained 1% on the week to a 6.9, Jeopardy! was even at a 5.6, as was Who wants to be a Millionaire at a 3.1. Family Feud gained 5% to a 2.2.