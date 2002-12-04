NewsHour scores with leaders
Researchers at Erdos & Morgan found that public- and private-sector
leaders gave PBS' NewsHour with Jim Lehrer the highest marks among TV
news programs for influence, objectivity and credibility, followed by ABC
News Nightline.
Fox News Channel's The Fox Report with Shepard Smith, Special
Report with Brit Hume, Cavuto on Business and Your World with Neil
Cavuto; Cable News Network's NewsNight with Aaron Brown; MSNBC's The News with
Brian Williams; PBS' NOW with Bill Moyers, Washington Week and
Frontline; and NBC's Meet the Press also scored well for
influence, objectivity and credibility.
ABC's and NBC's nightly newscasts had the largest audiences among those surveyed,
with NewsHour not far behind.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.