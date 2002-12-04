NewsHour scores with leaders

Researchers at Erdos & Morgan found that public- and private-sector

leaders gave PBS' NewsHour with Jim Lehrer the highest marks among TV

news programs for influence, objectivity and credibility, followed by ABC

News Nightline.

Fox News Channel's The Fox Report with Shepard Smith, Special

Report with Brit Hume, Cavuto on Business and Your World with Neil

Cavuto; Cable News Network's NewsNight with Aaron Brown; MSNBC's The News with

Brian Williams; PBS' NOW with Bill Moyers, Washington Week and

Frontline; and NBC's Meet the Press also scored well for

influence, objectivity and credibility.

ABC's and NBC's nightly newscasts had the largest audiences among those surveyed,

with NewsHour not far behind.