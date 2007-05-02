Newseum Gets Video Wall Sponsor

Washington real estate moguls Bob and Clarice Smith (the Charles E. Smith Co.) have ponied up $5 million to sponsor the big screen theater at the Newseum, which reopens in new quarters in Washington this fall.

Jack Hurley, deputy director of the museum, had opined to B&C last month that the theater and TV and Internet galleries were still unsponsored.

The theater will air historic footage, original productions and breaking news on a 100-foot-long video wall bearing the Smith's name.

The Newseum, which is reopening Oct. 15 just steps from the Capitol after a five-year hiatus, is a 650,000-square-foot colossus of apartments, retail space and a museum, so the real estate-heavy Smith family should feel at home.