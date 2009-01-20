News Web Sites See Record Traffic For Inauguration Coverage

News organizations are capitalizing on the worldwide interest in the first truly Web 2.0 president. As of 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, CNN.com had generated more than 136 million page views and CNN.com Live had more than 21.3 million live video streams.

These numbers far surpass the network’s previous record of 5.3 million live streams on Election Day.

FoxNews.com was poised to break 5 million live streams for its inauguration coverage, also a network Web record.

The Internet demand was so intense that CNN had to place users into a queue.

The network built capacity “to handle well above and beyond what was, to our knowledge, the most viewed live video event in Internet history,” according to a statement.

A “waiting room” was set up so that the experience for users in active sessions would not be degraded.