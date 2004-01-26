News Vet Nachman Dead at 57

Longtime TV newsman Jerry Nachman is dead after a battle with cancer. The MSNBC vice president and editor in chief died Jan. 19 in his home in Hoboken, N.J. He was 57.

A veteran of the New York media scene, Nachman was best known as a news director for WNBC-TV New York and as vice president of news for WCBS-TV New York. He was also briefly editor in chief or the New York Post.

Most recently, at MSNBC, he served as a news executive and also hosted a prime time news/talk show, Nachman, for a short time. Previously, he served as a staff writer on NBC's 2001 prime time drama UC: Undercover

and ABC's Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher, on which he was an executive producer during the 2000 election year. His final assignment for MSNBC was reporting on the Michael Jackson case in California. Nachman had taken medical leave in early 2003 after being diagnosed with a tumor in his gall bladder.

"Jerry Nachman will be remembered not only for what he brought to the news—insight, context and a relentless search for the truth—but also for what he brought to the newsroom—integrity, tenacity and a refreshing splash of humor," said NBC News President Neal Shapiro said in a statement.

A memorial service for Nachman will be held on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 11:45 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, 331 Amsterdam at 76th Street, in Manhattan. Donations can be made in his name to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106.