News sites set ads aside

Advertisements on Web sites from news organizations like CNN, ABC and others have been pulled given the gravity of yesterday's terrorist attacks. Dropping the ads also helped improve access to sites virtually thronged with users.

"People see CNN around big new events as a public service, and our main goal is to get news and information to those who want and need it," says Mitchell Gelmen, executive producer for CNN.com.

Adds Steve Jones, executive producer and vice president of programming and operations for ABCNews.com, "We pulled the advertising because, given the nature of this news event, we thought it was inappropriate to have advertising on the site. It also made access to the site a little quicker."

Expect sites to begin returning advertising to the sites as appropriate, possibly as early as Thursday.

- Ken Kerschbaumer