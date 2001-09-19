News shows and reality TV rule Tuesday

TV viewers were divided between watching network news shows and tuning back into reality TV series on Tuesday night.

CBS's 48 Hours, presenting stories of victims of the terrorist attacks, drew 12.6 million viewers with a 4.0 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. That topped a rerun of ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, which drew 10.2 million viewers.

An hour-long ABC news special on the terrorist attacks drew 9.4 million viewers with a 3.9/11. During the prior hour, CBS's Big Brother 2 drew 12 million takers with a 5.1/13. - Richard Tedesco