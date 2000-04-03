News sharing in West Virginia

WDTV(TV) Weston, W.Va., joined the ranks of stations sharing reporting with local newspapers last week. The station will devote a nightly segment to Marion County news featuring reporters and headlines from that county's Times West Virginian. "In a market this size [DMA 164], the daily papers cover only a certain area," said News Director John Dahlia, who added that the new arrangement was grounded in contacts he made while working as a reporter and in public relations in the area. In exchange, the station will provide a few regular columns for the paper, dealing with news, weather and sports. The arrangement was the first in the state, according to Dahlia, and possibly the first such cooperative agreement in a smaller market.