News Ratings: Nightly News Wins in Viewers; World News Tops in Demo

NBC’sNightly News with Brian Williams was back on top last week in total viewer delivery.

Nightly averaged 7.93 million viewers for the week of Oct. 8, according to Nielsen Media Research. ABC'sWorld News with Charles Gibson delivered 7.79 million viewers, a difference of 134,000.

It was Nightly News' best viewer delivery since April. However, World News still edged out Nightly News in news' target demographic by one-tenth of a ratings point, posting a 2.0 among adults 25-54 compared with NBC's 1.9.

The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric attracted 6.1 million viewers, posting a 1.5 rating in the demo.

Ann Curry substituted for Williams Tuesday.