News Ratings: NBC, ABC Tie in Evening

ABC and NBC had one of the closest weeks ever in the evening-news race, tying in total viewers with 9.08 million for the week of Nov. 12, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Nightly News with Brian Williams eked out a win in the 25-54 demographic with 2.81 million viewers compared with 2.74 million for World News with Charles Gibson.

CBS Evening News with Katie Couric attracted 6.67 million viewers (2.04 million in the demo).