News Ratings: ABC’s World News Takes Week in Viewers, Demo

ABC’s World News with Charles Gibson posted a strong win last week, prevailing over NBC’s Nightly News with Brian Williams in viewers, households and the news demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds.

World News averaged 8.57 million viewers (2.56 million of them in the demo) for the week of Oct. 29, giving the newscast its 26th win in 28 weeks in the demo and the 23rd win in total viewers for the same period.

Nightly News averaged 8.26 million viewers (2.48 million in the demo), followed by CBS’ Evening News with Katie Couric with 6.22 million viewers (1.98 million in the demo).