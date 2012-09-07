News-Press & Gazette Acquires KEYT Santa Barbara
News-Press & Gazette (NPG) has agreed to purchase KEYT
Santa Barbara, an ABC affiliate, from Smith Media. Terms of the deal, which
requires regulatory approval, were not disclosed.
"We look forward to operating a top-flight station
serving the Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo communities and
advancing their interests in this beautiful part of the country," said
David Bradley, NPG chairman and CEO.
KEYT, airing in DMA No. 122, has about 50 employees. It
pulled in an estimated $6.1 million in 2011, according to BIA/Kelsey, good for
second in the market.
Smith Media has had the station since 1987.
"We have greatly valued the opportunity to serve the
communities of California's Central Coast," said Michael Granados, general
manager of KEYT and CEO of Smith Media. "Fortunately, this transaction
will pass on this great asset and a dedicated group of talented employees to a
new owner also committed to local service and broadcast excellence."
Earlier this summer, News-Press& Gazette agreed to acquire KMIZ-KQFX Columbia (Mo.) from JW
Broadcasting for $16 million.
