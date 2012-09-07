News-Press & Gazette Acquires KEYT Santa Barbara

News-Press & Gazette (NPG) has agreed to purchase KEYT

Santa Barbara, an ABC affiliate, from Smith Media. Terms of the deal, which

requires regulatory approval, were not disclosed.





"We look forward to operating a top-flight station

serving the Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo communities and

advancing their interests in this beautiful part of the country," said

David Bradley, NPG chairman and CEO.





KEYT, airing in DMA No. 122, has about 50 employees. It

pulled in an estimated $6.1 million in 2011, according to BIA/Kelsey, good for

second in the market.





Smith Media has had the station since 1987.





"We have greatly valued the opportunity to serve the

communities of California's Central Coast," said Michael Granados, general

manager of KEYT and CEO of Smith Media. "Fortunately, this transaction

will pass on this great asset and a dedicated group of talented employees to a

new owner also committed to local service and broadcast excellence."





Earlier this summer, News-Press& Gazette agreed to acquire KMIZ-KQFX Columbia (Mo.) from JW

Broadcasting for $16 million.