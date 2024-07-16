News Press & Gazette Puts 8 Stations on Sinclair’s NewsOn

NewsOn, Sinclair’s free streaming platform offering content from local TV broadcasters, said it added eight stations owned by News Press & Gazette to its lineup.

The new stations on NewsOn are California stations KION, Monterey, KESQ, Palm Springs and KEYT, Santa Barbara; KRDO, Colorado Springs, Colorado; KMIZ, Columbia, Missouri; KTVZ, Bend, Oregon; and KVIA, El Paso, Texas.

“NPG is pleased to expand the footprint of our local station brands and take advantage of the excellent streaming technology offered by this new partnership with NewsOn,” News Press & Gazette VP of content and station promotion Michael Fabac said.

NewsOn now offers local news from 286 TV stations owned by 23 groups covering 81% of the U.S.

“We’re pleased to have NPG stations join our lineup,” NewsOn VP and general manager Ron Stitt said. “With more local news content from additional markets across the U.S., we’re aligned in our goal of increasing the reach and impact of local news.”