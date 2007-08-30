News Over Wireless Signs New Station Partners

Mobile content provider News Over Wireless (NOW) has inked 22 new partnerships with local stations, including KFMB San Diego and WINK Ft. Meyers. The pacts bring NOW’s station group partnerships to 25, alongside its deals with Allbritton, CBS Television Stations and LIN.

The local affiliates will offer news, video, weather, and other content specific to the market to mobile customers via the NOW platform.

“While mobile is still considered to be an emerging media form, the caliber of stations we are working with clearly validates the potential the TV industry already sees in wireless," said NOW General Manager Sam Matheny. "First and foremost, we help stations keep on-the-go viewers connected with vital news. We also uniquely help them drive multiple revenue streams from subscription and advertising.”