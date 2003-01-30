News outlets request cameras at sniper trial

A host of media and journalism organizations Thursday asked Fairfax County,

Va., trial Judge Jane Marum Roush to permit cameras in her court for the trial

of accused Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Malvo.

A brief to that effect was presented to the judge Thursday by the

Radio-Television News Directors Association, joined by, among others, CBS, ABC,

NBC, Cable News Network, Courtroom Television Network, Fox News Channel, D.C. TV and radio stations, Newschannel 8,

the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Society of Professional

Journalists.

The petition argued that pool equipment and operators for audiovisual

coverage from an unobtrusive location in the courtroom would be consistent with

Virginia law and in the public interest.

"There is a significant need for recording and telecast of these proceedings

because the physical confines of the courtroom and the importance of preserving

order and decorum in the courtroom necessarily limit attendance," the petition

said.