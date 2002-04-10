News orgs call for clearer campaign-finance rules

A CBS-led coalition of news organizations, broadcasters and trade

associations filed a petition Wednesday asking the Federal Election Commission to

amend its rules.

The coalition wants the FEC to make it clear that the sponsorship of a debate

between political candidates by a news organization (or a related trade

association) does not constitute an illegal corporate-campaign contribution in

violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act.

The petition argued that under the FEC's existing regulations, a news

organization's sponsorship of a debate could be considered an illegal campaign

contribution, punishable as a crime, unless the debate participants have been

selected in accordance with "pre-established objective criteria."

The petitioners argued that the selection of candidates to participate in a

debate is a news judgment for professional journalists that should not and

constitutionally cannot be constrained by so-called pre-established objective

criteria.

Although the recently adopted Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act excludes from

its prohibitions on corporate-campaign expenditures any "candidate debate or

forum conducted pursuant to regulations adopted by the commission," a change in

the commission's present rules is necessary to realize the intent of that

provision, CBS said.

The petition was filed on behalf of CBS, ABC, A.H. Belo Corp., Cox Communications Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., the National Association of Broadcasters, NBC,

Fox, The New York Times Co., Post-Newsweek Stations, the Radio and Television

News Directors Association, the Society of Professional Journalists and

The Tribune Co.