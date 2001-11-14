News nets up in wake of crash
The three cable news networks saw ratings jump slightly Monday above last
month's averages following the crash of American Airlines flight 587.
As expected in a breaking news situation, CNN led the pack in prime time and
total day ratings, harvesting a 2.1 rating with 1.8 million households in prime
time, according to overnight Nielsen numbers.
Fox News notched a 1.9 rating (1.4 million households) in prime and MSNBC
followed with 1.2 (848,000 households).
Total day numbers were slightly lower, with CNN pulling in a 2.0, Fox News
earned a 1.5 and MSNBC a 1.0.
In October, CNN averaged a 1.8 in prime time, Fox followed with a 1.6 and
MSNBC trailed with a 1.1 average rating.
