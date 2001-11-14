News nets up in wake of crash

The three cable news networks saw ratings jump slightly Monday above last

month's averages following the crash of American Airlines flight 587.

As expected in a breaking news situation, CNN led the pack in prime time and

total day ratings, harvesting a 2.1 rating with 1.8 million households in prime

time, according to overnight Nielsen numbers.

Fox News notched a 1.9 rating (1.4 million households) in prime and MSNBC

followed with 1.2 (848,000 households).

Total day numbers were slightly lower, with CNN pulling in a 2.0, Fox News

earned a 1.5 and MSNBC a 1.0.

In October, CNN averaged a 1.8 in prime time, Fox followed with a 1.6 and

MSNBC trailed with a 1.1 average rating.