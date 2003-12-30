News Nets Tap OmniBus
Time Warner Cable’s latest local 24-hour news networks, News 9 San Antonio and News 24 Houston, are using OmniBus automation to handle on-air automation and media asset management.
The system works with a Pinnacle Systems Vortex video server, AP’s ENPS newsroom production system, and VertigoXmedia graphics automation.
The system enables the broadcast of local news, weather and sports and delivers them in a flexible "wheel" format. Live and recorded segments air in a sequential combination dictated by breaking news to provide up-to-the-minute newscasts for viewers.
"OmniBus’s automation system allows us to bring the power of technology to our journalists’ workstations," said Alan Little, general manager of News 9 San Antonio. "Using the ODC interface to work with ENPS, our staff is able to produce stories quickly and efficiently."
