News nets spark with sniper coverage
Ratings for Fox News Channel and Cable News Network spiked last week as more viewers tuned
in to ongoing coverage on the Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.
Fox News notched a 1.5 average rating in prime time for the week of Oct. 14 through 20, up from its September average of 1.1, according to a Turner Entertainment Research
analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.
CNN climbed to a 1.2 rating last week, up from a 0.8 September average.
The news didn't pep up ratings for MSNBC or CNN Headline News, which were both
flat.
Lifetime Television claimed the week's top spot with a 1.9 rating, and Nickelodeon
followed with a 1.8 average.
Turner Network Television was third with a 1.6, but it got no help from its latest original movie,
Big Time, which mustered a meager 0.7 premiere rating Oct. 20. Cartoon
Network tied Fox News with 1.5 ratings to finish out the top five.
ESPN's prime time college-football broadcast Oct. 19 was the most-watched
show of the week, notching a 4.1 rating. ESPN finished the week with a 1.4
average.
The Learning Channel dominated Saturday night once again with Trading Spaces grabbing a
3.8 rating and its companion show, While You Were Out, posting a
3.0.
