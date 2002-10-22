Trending

News nets spark with sniper coverage

By

Ratings for Fox News Channel and Cable News Network spiked last week as more viewers tuned
in to ongoing coverage on the Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.

Fox News notched a 1.5 average rating in prime time for the week of Oct. 14 through 20, up from its September average of 1.1, according to a Turner Entertainment Research
analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.

CNN climbed to a 1.2 rating last week, up from a 0.8 September average.

The news didn't pep up ratings for MSNBC or CNN Headline News, which were both
flat.

Lifetime Television claimed the week's top spot with a 1.9 rating, and Nickelodeon
followed with a 1.8 average.

Turner Network Television was third with a 1.6, but it got no help from its latest original movie,
Big Time, which mustered a meager 0.7 premiere rating Oct. 20. Cartoon
Network tied Fox News with 1.5 ratings to finish out the top five.

ESPN's prime time college-football broadcast Oct. 19 was the most-watched
show of the week, notching a 4.1 rating. ESPN finished the week with a 1.4
average.

The Learning Channel dominated Saturday night once again with Trading Spaces grabbing a
3.8 rating and its companion show, While You Were Out, posting a
3.0.