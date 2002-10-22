News nets spark with sniper coverage

Ratings for Fox News Channel and Cable News Network spiked last week as more viewers tuned

in to ongoing coverage on the Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.

Fox News notched a 1.5 average rating in prime time for the week of Oct. 14 through 20, up from its September average of 1.1, according to a Turner Entertainment Research

analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.

CNN climbed to a 1.2 rating last week, up from a 0.8 September average.

The news didn't pep up ratings for MSNBC or CNN Headline News, which were both

flat.

Lifetime Television claimed the week's top spot with a 1.9 rating, and Nickelodeon

followed with a 1.8 average.

Turner Network Television was third with a 1.6, but it got no help from its latest original movie,

Big Time, which mustered a meager 0.7 premiere rating Oct. 20. Cartoon

Network tied Fox News with 1.5 ratings to finish out the top five.

ESPN's prime time college-football broadcast Oct. 19 was the most-watched

show of the week, notching a 4.1 rating. ESPN finished the week with a 1.4

average.

The Learning Channel dominated Saturday night once again with Trading Spaces grabbing a

3.8 rating and its companion show, While You Were Out, posting a

3.0.