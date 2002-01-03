News nets show biggest 4Q gains

After suffering through a long news drought, Sept. 11 and the ensuing coverage helped the three cable news outlets to post major ratings gains in the fourth quarter of 2001.

Cable News Network notched a 1.4 average rating in prime time, up 17 percent from the

fourth quarter of 2000.

Fox News Channel also averaged a 1.4, up 27 percent from the year before, and

MSNBC notched a 0.8 rating, up 14 percent.

Coming off its relaunch last summer, Hallmark Channel harvested

67 percent better ratings in prime last quarter, up from a 0.3 in 2000 to a 0.5 in

2001.

Courtroom Television Network was also on the rise, scoring a 0.7 rating in the fourth

quarter, up from a 0.6.

Among the losers, The Weather Channel saw its ratings drop the most,

down 50 percent from a 0.4 in 2000 to a 0.2 last quarter.

MTV: Music Television and Travel Channel both saw ratings dip 25 percent, while E!

Entertainment Television and VH1 suffered 20 percent

declines.