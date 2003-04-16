News nets may use war in upfront deals

The cable news services might be using their hefty Iraq-war-audience stats as

a way to lure ad dollars from the "Big Three's" evening news.

Cable News Network executive vice president of sales and marketing Greg D'Alba said that

with "all of cable news [programmers] doing well" and the major broadcasters

having a hard time keeping up with the war's breaking developments, the question

for agency buyers should be, "how relevant is network news?"