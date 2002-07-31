News nets to cut Sept. 11 ads

Fox News Channel said Thursday that it will forgo commercials on the first

anniversary of Sept. 11. MSNBC, meanwhile, is considering limited commercial

breaks and underwriters for some of its coverage.

Cable News Network is seeking a handful of exclusive advertisers that have

appropriate products and creative messages, according to a spokesperson.

New York regional news network New York 1 News, an AOL Time Warner Inc.

entity, plans to be commercial-free.

As for news coverage, CNN is planning more than 30 in-depth reports to

commemorate the first anniversary of Sept. 11.

The news network will begin its live America Remembers coverage at 6

a.m. Sept. 11, hosted by anchors Paula Zahn and Aaron Brown. In prime time,

Connie Chung and Brown will anchor a two-hour special and Larry King Live

will be broadcast from New York.

CNN's coverage will be simulcast on CNN International.

Fox News is still toiling on its plans for the day. Anchors Brit Hume and

Shepard Smith will be featured in a two-hour prime time special for the Fox

broadcast network.

MSNBC will devote its prime time lineup to Sept. 11-related coverage, with

Ashleigh Banfield stationed at the World Trade Center site. In the late

afternoon, MSNBC may pick up NBC's wrap-up coverage of the day's

events.