A News Job for Herzog?

How far would NBC have gone to keep outgoing USA Network president Doug Herzog?

He once ran MTV News and worked as producer at Cable News Network. So we weren’t completely surprised when insiders said NBC had floated the idea of a news gig by Herzog—an entertainment guy—to keep him in the fold once the takeover of USA parent Vivendi Universal was complete.

The former MTV executive wanted to run the entire NBC entertainment cable group, a job that seems destined to go to NBC reality chief and Bravo President Jeff Gaspin. And NBC did woo Herzog with other jobs, like the series-production post held by David Kissinger.

But a news gig would put Herzog on NBC News President Neil Shapiro’s turf. He’s in charge of both broadcast and cable news operations.

A spokesman for NBC Entertainment chief Jeff Zucker says he offered Herzog "the opportunity to think out of the box about anything he might be interested in. He never discussed specifics of news." Herzog wouldn’t comment.