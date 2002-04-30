News groups oppose privacy plans

Journalism organizations are asking the U.S. Department of Health & Human

Services to modify proposed privacy rules that they believe would hamper

reporters' efforts to cover medical emergencies, environmental problems,

health-care issues and other stories.

The Radio-Television News Directors Association, the Society of Professional

Journalists and The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press seek to add two

'public-interest' exceptions.

One would permit disclosure of information to which the public has an

affirmative right of access under federal or state law, and the other would

arise in matters involving public figures or such public interest as health and

safety.

The Privacy Rules -- part of the Health Insurance Portability and

Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) -- generally prohibit the use or disclosure

of routine health information without the written consent of the

patient.