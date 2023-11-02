News, FAST Channels Are Key Elements of High-Reach Multiscreen Campaigns, Effectv Finds

News programming and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels are key components of multiscreen campaigns that generate high reach, a study by Effectv, Comcast Cable’s ad sale unit, found.

(Image credit: Effectv)

Reach can be a challenge for advertisers with viewing fragmented, so Effectv looked at about 40,000 months campaign airing on traditional TV and streaming and analyzed the 1,000 campaigns with the most reach.

Effectv found that 88% of those high-reach campaign included FAST channels and 96% included news.

Other building blocks in what Effectv called the “DNA” of effective campaign included being carried on multiple devices, having more than 20 traditional TV networks, running across different dayparts, including some sports some sports and were on the air for more than 90% of the month studies.

Effectv also found that 83% of the top campaign had more than 50 streaming endpoints, or combinations of publishers and devices.

“In this evolving multiscreen landscape, it’s about reaching and connecting with audiences wherever and whenever they may be watching. By staying attuned to data like this, advertisers can make well-informed decisions to maximize their advertising investment,”said Travis Flood, executive director of insights at Comcast Advertising.