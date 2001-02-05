News execs Called on commerces carpet

Top executives of the major news outlets are likely to spend Valentine's Day in Washington, explaining to the House Commerce Committee on why the networks incorrectly called Florida on election night. Witnesses are not in place yet, says committee spokesman Ken Johnson. House Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) blasted the networks last November for calling Florida too early. Last week, Tauzin's committee received copies of the networks' agreement to create Voter News Service, the organization that surveys voters and uses statistics to predict state outcomes well before all the votes are counted. Tauzin is looking into whether the agreement violates antitrust law, Johnson says.