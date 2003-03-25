News drives syndie wins

Two first-run rookies were the big winners in the week ending March 16, the

second week after the end of the February sweep and the last full week prior to

the start of the war in Iraq.

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show and Warner Bros.' Celebrity

Justice both spiked on major stories.

Walsh was up 20 percent to a new season high of 1.8 fueled by coverage of

the Elizabeth Smart kidnapping case, which featured live appearances by Smart's

father and the couple who called police when they sighted Smart.

Celebrity Justice, which is cleared primarily in late-night slots, was up

17 percent to a 1.4, matching its highest rating to date. Celebrity

Justice was boosted by coverage of one of the Dixie Chicks' negative

comments about President Bush, as well as the group's legal troubles.

In adults 18 through 49, Celebrity Justice finished third among the

new first-runs -- after King World Productions' Dr.Phil and Buena

Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire -- with a 33 percent

increase to a 0.8. Walsh tied with Sony Pictures Television's

Pyramid for fourth with a 0.7 in the demo.

The other rookies saw little movement. Dr. Phil, the top newcomer in

first-run, was flat at a 5.3, with a 1.9 in adults 18 through 49.

Millionaire was second with a 3.4, down 3 percent, with a 1.1 in the

demo.

Elsewhere, three of the four magazines were up despite being pre-empted in

some markets for expanded newscasts as the U.S. got closer to war in Iraq.

Paramount Television's Entertainment Tonight was up 3 percent to a

6.1. NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood was up 4 percent to a 2.8. Warner

Bros.' Extra! was up 8 percent to a 2.6.

The only magazine to decline was King World's Inside Edition, which

fell 3 percent to a 3.5 but remained in second place.

Also in access, Sony's Seinfeld had its first outright win in two

months in the off-net-sitcom race, although it has tied for the lead three

times. Seinfeld was down 3 percent to a 7.2, while Warner Bros.'

Friends slipped 4 percent to a 7.1.

Also moving lower was No. 3 sitcom King World's Everybody LovesRaymond, which fell 10 percent to a 6.3. Warner Bros. rookie Will

& Grace was down 7 percent to a 4.1.

In the talk-show race, Buena Vista's Live with Regis and Kelly wasn't

so live, going into repeats and having the biggest decline in daytime, dropping

16 percent to a 3.2. That allowed Universal Television's Maury to beat it

for third place.

Top talker Oprah was up 3 percent to a 6.2, followed by Dr.

Phil's 5.3 and Maury, up 9 percent to a 3.5.

In court action, Paramount's Judge Judy was down 2 percent to 5.3,

while the syndicator's Judge JoeBrown was down 3 percent to 3.5

and Twentieth's Divorce Court was flat at a 3.1.