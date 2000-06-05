News directors promoted

Two more news directors have joined the ranks of general managers and both with their current employers.

Dave Lougee, who left NBC-owned WRC-TV Washington in 1998 to join Belo's KING-TV Seattle as news director, has become general manager of KING-TV and KONG-TV, both Seattle.

Before working in Washington, Lougee was in Denver, as vice president, news, at KUSA-TV and assistant news director at kcnc-tv.

Also, Marci Burdick, longtime news director at Schurz Communications-owned KYTV(TV) Springfield, Mo., will become president and general manager at sister station WAGT(TV) Augusta, Ga.

Burdick, known for her active role with the Radio and Television News Directors Association, is currently going back and forth between the two stations.

She will make the move to Augusta a permanent one this month.