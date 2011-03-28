News Director/Anchor Hawkins Departs WCYB

Steve Hawkins, the WCYB Tri-Cities news director and anchor, has departed the station, reports Kingsport Times-News.

WCYB VP/General Manager Jim McKernan said the station was beginning a nationwide search for his replacement.

Hawkins' career at WCYB began almost 35 years ago, reports the newspaper, when he was a junior in college. He was named news director in 1985 and served in that role until last week.

WCYB is owned by Bonten Media. The Tri-Cities DMA is situated around the Tennessee-Virginia border.

Hawkins anchored the 6 p.m. news, says the Kingsport Times-News, and had also anchored the 11 p.m. in the past.