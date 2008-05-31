News Coverage of Clinton, Obama'Almost Identical'

In fact, it was just the opposite starting after Clinton criticized the media for being too soft on Obama.

That's according to a study from the Pew Research Center's Project for Excellence in Journalism and Harvard's Joan Shorenstein Center on Press, Politics and Public Policy.

According to the study, for the first two months of the year, starting just before the Iowa caucuses, the tone of coverage for both was “almost identical,” and generally positive.

The “trajectory” of coverage “turned against Obama” well before the issues surrounding his pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, the study found. Instead, it began after Clinton chided the press for not being tougher on him.

The study comprised 46 news outlets including 540 stories from network TV and 984 from cable. —John Eggerton