News Corp./DirecTV comments due soon
Public comments on News Corp.'s bid to acquire control of DirecTV Inc. are due
June 16 and replies July 1, the Federal Communications Commission said
Monday.
Under the proposed $6.6 billion deal, News Corp.'s Fox Entertainment Group
would acquire a 34 percent interest in DirecTV owner Hughes Electronics Corp. from
current corporate parent General Motors Corp.
The remaining two-thirds interest would continue to be owned by three GM
employee-benefit trusts and the general public.
The deal will give News Corp. de facto control of DirecTV, as well as Hughes
Network Services and PanAmSat Corp.
