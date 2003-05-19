News Corp./DirecTV comments due soon

Public comments on News Corp.'s bid to acquire control of DirecTV Inc. are due

June 16 and replies July 1, the Federal Communications Commission said

Monday.

Under the proposed $6.6 billion deal, News Corp.'s Fox Entertainment Group

would acquire a 34 percent interest in DirecTV owner Hughes Electronics Corp. from

current corporate parent General Motors Corp.

The remaining two-thirds interest would continue to be owned by three GM

employee-benefit trusts and the general public.

The deal will give News Corp. de facto control of DirecTV, as well as Hughes

Network Services and PanAmSat Corp.