News Corp. ups Setos

News Corp.'s Andrew Setos has been named president of engineering for the

company, giving him authority over all of Fox's engineering divisions, including

all film and television units.

Previously, Setos was senior vice president of broadcast operations and

engineering for Fox Television and executive VP of the News Technology

Group.

Setos joined Fox in 1988, and he has overseen the design and construction of

several Fox technology centers. That includes Fox's all-digital

broadcast-network-operations hub and the headquarters of Fox News Channel.

Setos is also credited with devising solutions for digital copyright

protections, although the industry hasn't fully adopted those solutions.

Prior to joining Fox, he was senior VP of engineering and operations at

Viacom Networks Group and VP of engineering and operations at Warner Amex

Satellite Entertainment Co. from 1980 through 1986. He was also chief engineer

at WNET/Thirteen New York.