News Corp. ups Setos
News Corp.'s Andrew Setos has been named president of engineering for the
company, giving him authority over all of Fox's engineering divisions, including
all film and television units.
Previously, Setos was senior vice president of broadcast operations and
engineering for Fox Television and executive VP of the News Technology
Group.
Setos joined Fox in 1988, and he has overseen the design and construction of
several Fox technology centers. That includes Fox's all-digital
broadcast-network-operations hub and the headquarters of Fox News Channel.
Setos is also credited with devising solutions for digital copyright
protections, although the industry hasn't fully adopted those solutions.
Prior to joining Fox, he was senior VP of engineering and operations at
Viacom Networks Group and VP of engineering and operations at Warner Amex
Satellite Entertainment Co. from 1980 through 1986. He was also chief engineer
at WNET/Thirteen New York.
