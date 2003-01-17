News Corp. stays with Cablevision

News Corp. opted Friday not to split from Cablevision Systems Corp. on

their regional sports partnership, undoubtedly a huge relief for the cable

operator.

Had News Corp. exercised its put on the regional sports partnership,

Cablevision would have been stuck with a stiff $1 billion payment.

Now, the partnership -- which includes Fox Sports Nets and other regional

sports channels, as well as Madison Square Garden -- remains essentially intact until December

2005, with Cablevision keeping its 60 percent stake and News Corp. retaining 40

percent.

To even out its investments, News Corp. did elect a secondary option,

reducing its 50 percent stake in two regional nets -- Fox Sports Net Chicago and

FSN Bay Area -- down to 40 percent.

That will cost the partnership about $100 million,

clearly a milder number.