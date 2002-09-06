News Corp. sees ad-market rebound

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.'s balance sheet is strong and it has seen a

"significant improvement" in its advertising markets over the past few weeks,

the media group reportedly said in its annual report released Friday.

According to various wire services, Murdoch said he was "frustrated" with the

underperformance of News Corp. shares over the past year and hoped a rebound

would better reflect the firm's position.

"This fiscal strength will be all the more advantageous should our

advertising markets, which have demonstrated a significant improvement over the

past several weeks, continue their return to health," News Corp.'s chief

executive reportedly said in the undated report.