News Corp. Says No Talks To Sell Stations
By Staff
Fox Television Stations parent company News Corp. says it is not in discussions to sell its stations in smaller TV markets.
A column published in B&C Monday says that News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch was considering selling any Fox O&O station outside of the top 25 markets and had recently asked Liberty Media Chairman John Malone if he were interested.
A News Corp. spokesman Monday responded: "We’re not in any talks internally or externally to sell stations. We have no plans at all to sell our smaller-market stations."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.