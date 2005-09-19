News Corp. Says No Talks To Sell Stations

Fox Television Stations parent company News Corp. says it is not in discussions to sell its stations in smaller TV markets.

A column published in B&C Monday says that News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch was considering selling any Fox O&O station outside of the top 25 markets and had recently asked Liberty Media Chairman John Malone if he were interested.

A News Corp. spokesman Monday responded: "We’re not in any talks internally or externally to sell stations. We have no plans at all to sell our smaller-market stations."