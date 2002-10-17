News Corp. to face judges' review

Federal appeals judges in Washington, D.C., will hear oral arguments

Friday in Media Access Project's effort to cut short the two-year grace period allowed

for News Corp. to sell either the New York Post or one of its two TV

stations in the New York market.

MAP argued that the Federal Communications Commission acted arbitrarily in

granting a waiver longer than the standard six months.

The waiver was issued as part of FCC approval for News Corp.'s acquisition of

Chris-Craft Industries Inc.'s TV group.