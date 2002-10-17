News Corp. to face judges' review
Federal appeals judges in Washington, D.C., will hear oral arguments
Friday in Media Access Project's effort to cut short the two-year grace period allowed
for News Corp. to sell either the New York Post or one of its two TV
stations in the New York market.
MAP argued that the Federal Communications Commission acted arbitrarily in
granting a waiver longer than the standard six months.
The waiver was issued as part of FCC approval for News Corp.'s acquisition of
Chris-Craft Industries Inc.'s TV group.
