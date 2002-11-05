News Corp. earnings rise

Despite the recession, News Corp.'s U.S. TV operations posted much stronger

earnings Tuesday, with strong cable performance carrying the day.

During the three months ended Sept. 30, the Fox Entertainment Group

(including the company's film studio) posted a 14 percent increase in revenues to $2.3

billion, while operating cash flow jumped 72 percent to $465 million.

Increasing ratings and subscribers at Fox News Channel and FX helped to send cable

revenue up 28 percent while cash flow soared 197 percent.

However, that's somewhat inflated by Fox Sports Networks, which folded in two

networks this year.

Fox Broadcasting almost reversed a sharp loss last year blamed in part on

Sept. 11.

Despite American Idol: Search for a Superstar, the broadcast network still lost $3 million on $424

million in revenue.

Fox's TV stations enjoyed strong political ad sales (absent last year), helping

revenues jump 30 percent and cash flow 73 percent.