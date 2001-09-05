News Corp., AOL aim for Chinese viewers
News Corp. and AOL Time Warner are nearing an opportunity to establish a greater television presence in China.
AOL Time Warner spokesman Ed Adler confirmed reports that the company has had "positive and constructive discussions" with Chinese officials in recent weeks. But Adler declined to indicate any time frame for a deal. He said talks have centered on increasing distribution for AOL Time Warner's China Entertainment Television channel in China and carrying a Chinese government entertainment channel on some AOL Time Warner cable systems in the U.S.
News Corp. and AOL Time Warner have separately talked
gaining entry to China with an officially recognized entertainment channel or program offerings. In return, the Chinese are looking to the companies to provide some kind of distribution for Chinese programming in the U.S.
The two media giants reportedly will be permitted to broadcast initially to households in parts of Guangdong, a booming southern province next to Hong Kong.
- Richard Tedesco
