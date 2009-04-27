News Corp. Adds Top Execs To MySpace

News Corp. has hired two new top executives at MySpace.

Michael Jones, founder and CEO of Tsavo Media and former senior VP at AOL, has been named chief operating officer. Jason Hirschhorn, most recently president of Sling Media's entertainment group and former chief digital officer at MTV, has been named chief product officer.

Both will be based in L.A., reporting to MySpace CEO Owen Van Natta.

News Corp. points out that Jones focused on "social media monetization" at AOL. "Michael's operational insight and knowledge of the social media market will prove to be a valuable asset as we set out to evolve the MySpace product offering," said News Corp. Chief Digital Officer Jon Miller in announcing the hires.