News copter crashes; no injuries
A helicopter transporting a WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky. crew to Fort Campbell to
cover deployment of a locally based Airborne unit crashed into Lake Malone, 20
miles north of Fort Campbell, Thursday afternoon.
The station said no one was hurt.
