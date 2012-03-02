News Chief Burns Departs KNBC Los Angeles

Vickie Burns, vice president of news at KNBC Los Angeles, has resigned, citing her desire to return to the east.

NBC Owned Stations owns KNBC.

"Vickie Burns has decided to leave KNBC to pursue opportunities closer to her family. We're so grateful to her for her contributions and wish her the very best in her future endeavors."

Burns' resignation was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter, and by LA Times.

Burns had been vice president of news and content at WNBC New York before moving to Los Angeles in August 2010. Prior to that, she ran the newsroom at WRC Washington.

Steve Carlston took over the KNBC general manager job in September.