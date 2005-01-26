News of Carson, Trump Pumps Up Mags

Interest in news about the death and legacy of Johnny Carson, as well as the wedding of Donald Trump, drove viewers to syndicated entertainment magazine shows Monday.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight led the pack with a 7.3 rating/11 share, according to Nielsen’s weighted metered-market primary-run ratings. That’s a 33% boost from its November sweeps time-period average. King World’s Inside Edition, in second place, was up 18% with a 4.6/10.

NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood jumped 30% to a 4.3/7, while Warner Bros.’ Extra climbed 16% to a 3.6/7. Paramount’s rookie, The Insider, had its best day ever with a 3.5/7, up 30% from November.