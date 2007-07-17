News and Documentary Emmy Award Nominations Announced

PBS led overall but CBS News led all commercial networks in news and documentary Emmy nominations, announced today by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). CBS led the pack of commercial networks mainly based on 12 nominations received by 60 Minutes.





The awards will be announced Sept. 24 at a black- tie dinner at the Sheraton New York hotel.

A look at the tote board:



PBS: 22

CBS: 19

ABC 15

NBC 14

CNN 6

HBO 6

Cinemax 5

History Channel 5



Several other networks had one or two nominations. The full list is available at http://emmyonline.org



As NATAS has begun to recognize online news reporting, the nominees have expanded to include newspaper and other Web sites. Among the nominees this year are the Detroit Free Press, Newsweek, the San Francisco Chronicle, Washingon Post and a site called mediastorm.com.



Dan Rather, the former CBS News anchor, was nominated for a piece he reported at his his new home, HD Net.



Katie Couric, who replaced him on the CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes, was nominated for a piece on that magazine show. Ted Koppel the former anchor of Nightline, was nominated for a report at his new TV home, the Discovery Channel.



Regional nominees were KDSK, St. Louis, WJW, Cleveland,, KNXV, Phoenix, and KOTA, Rapid City, S.D., KFOR, Oklahoma City, and WTVF, Nashville.,



For outstanding coverage of a breaking news story, ABC World News, and its Good Morning America and Nightline and NBC Nightly News shut out the CBS Evening News. For outstanding continuing coverage, CBS Evening News got a nomination, as did The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer on PBS, but NBC and ABC news outlets divided up the other nominations in that category.



Altogether, NBC Nightly News grabbed 9 nominations, ABC World News took 4, and the CBS Evening News had 3.