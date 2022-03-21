News Anchor Viviana Paez Adds Exec Producer Title at KUVS-TV

Paez will also serve as a brand ambassador for the Sacramento station

Viviana Paez Univision Sacramento
Viviana Paez (Image credit: Univision Sacramento)

News anchor Viviana Paez was promoted at Univision station KUVS-TV, Sacramento, adding the executive producer title.

In her new role, Paez will oversee all editorial aspects of the station and become a brand ambassador. She will also serve as a digital contributor and bridge the news department’s content and digital platforms.

Paez has been with Univision since 2007 as a morning show host. She was promoted to anchor in 2012.

She has won 16 Emmy Awards, most recently for a special about the lack of COVID-19 testing in the agriculture business. ■

