News Anchor Viviana Paez Adds Exec Producer Title at KUVS-TV
By Jon Lafayette published
Paez will also serve as a brand ambassador for the Sacramento station
News anchor Viviana Paez was promoted at Univision station KUVS-TV, Sacramento, adding the executive producer title.
In her new role, Paez will oversee all editorial aspects of the station and become a brand ambassador. She will also serve as a digital contributor and bridge the news department’s content and digital platforms.
Paez has been with Univision since 2007 as a morning show host. She was promoted to anchor in 2012.
She has won 16 Emmy Awards, most recently for a special about the lack of COVID-19 testing in the agriculture business. ■
