News 12 Web Site Gets Re-Design, Goes Hyper Local

Cablevision’s News 12 Networks’ Web site has been redesigned to include more news content, a customizable home page, and a hyper local weather center with radar displays that lets users find weather date for their zip code.

The site features live streaming video from each local News 12 channel and the network’s traffic and weather channels. There is also more on-demand video.

“One of the greatest enhancements of the new site is the custom features that the user can now set to reflect personal preferences,” said David Kirschner, GM of News 12 Interactive in a statement. “On the homepage, users still have access to video and weather at the top of the screen, but further down, viewers can find customizable modules including ‘Whats Going On’ event listings, zip code specific weather, and local traffic.”

The site also includes a faster movie listings search system and access to live cameras from the News 12 Traffic & Weather network.

News 12 Networks is made up of 7 local news channels serving areas of New Jersey, southwestern Connecticut, Westchester County (N.Y.), the Hudson Valley, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Long Island.