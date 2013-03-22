News 12 Reporter Kim Attacked
CeFaan Kim, reporter at Cablevision's News 12 Westchester (N.Y.),
was the victim of an attempted mugging in Yonkers, N.Y., while walking to work.
Kim was assaulted around 9 a.m. on March 21 while walking from a local train
station. Four teens set upon him, hitting him 30-plus times in the head, before
departing when motorists stopped to help.
"They were just going to town on my head," he told
a News 12 colleague on air.
Police arrested the four, students at a nearby school for
troubled youths, who are being charged with attempted robbery and assault.
Kim previously reported for NY 1. He suffered a
broken nose in the assault.
