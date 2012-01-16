Newport, Verizon Reach Retrans Deal

Verizon Communications and Newport Television confirmed Sunday that they have reached a retransmission consent agreement for stations in Upstate New York and Harrisburg, Pa., after a two-day impasse.

The stations -- WXXA (FOX) in Albany, WSYR (ABC) in Syracuse and WHP (CBS) in Harrisburg, Pa. - went darkin those markets on Jan. 12 after the parties could not reach a deal.

In a statement Monday, Verizon said it had returned the stations to its FiOS TV systems in all of the markets.

"The new retransmission agreement contains rates and other terms that Verizon believes are reasonable and in subscribers' best interests," the telco said in a statement Sunday. "Verizon appreciates its customers' patience and loyalty during this loss of programming."

On the websites of its respective stations, Newport TV confirmed that a deal had been reached at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday and was effective immediately.