Newport TV Taps Groupigg For Daily Deals

Newport Television is partnering with the technology provider Groupigg to provide daily deals to consumers at Newport's 50 TV stations.

Groupigg works with media outlets to "increase traffic and generate additional revenue by offering unique deals precisely tailored to their existing and potential audience base," it said in a statement.

Stations are rapidly getting on board with online couponing, from the likes of Groupon and Living Social. Media General, for one, has partnered with Groupon in various markets. Belo, meanwhile, has its own couponing program called Yollar.

"This agreement really demonstrates Newport's commitment to new technology and developing new revenue streams," said Aaron Ellis, co-founder and CTO of Groupigg.